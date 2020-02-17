Fast-rising music sensation Nadia Mukami is the latest Kenyan music act to lament alleged mistreatment by event organizers on account of being a “local” artiste.

According to the ‘Maombi’ hit-maker, her team; deejay, videographer and content Manager was mishandled at the Valentine’s Jamboree Concert. It featured acts like Sailors, Nandy, Slimcase, Big Tril, Dj Malaika, Ethic and others.

“First of all, when we got to the venue with my whole team, the bookings manager, as usual, went to check in with the security team. I was left in the car with my dancers, official DJ, videographer and content manager. We then realized there was a commotion and I told the content manager to go check,” said Nadia.

“Later, the content manager asked for my security to be taken to my tent at the backstage and one of the guys was really rude and very hesitant.”

“After a couple struggles one of few good security guys who is a fan agreed to take me to a tent only to be told when we got there; ‘Hii tent ni ya msanii X (allow me to reserve the name) na ile next ni ya International artists. You and your Content Manager kaeni hapa tutawapeleka kwa tent ya ‘LOCAL ARTISTS’ hapo kwa VVIP. That really hit me and the content manager told the security guy: Hatuendi mahali then he instructed me nisisonge!”

Nadia said throughout the commotion, her team was being denied access to the backstage despite having tags.

“All this time my team; the dancers, DJ and videographer were being denied access despite having the tags to backstage (I mean we always provide a rider). By the time my dancers joined me at the ‘international artiste’s tent,’ they were already mad and stressed and we were being pressured to move to the ‘local artist tent’,” Nadia recounted as quoted by Pulse.

That was not all! After her performance, they realized their belongings were moved to the ‘local artist tent’ and their refreshments nowhere to be seen.

“We later got on stage. Personally my energy levels were already low plus my team was just bored and feeling like we are just nobodies in our own country! We got on stage and killed it as usual. Coming back from the stage, our sweaters and jumpers had already been moved to the ‘local artist’s tent’, and our drinks; I mean we need water after the performance, were nowhere to be seen!”

The sultry singer called for better treatment of local acts.

“I am not against any ‘international artist’ having high-end care but please let the treatment be fair also to us ‘Local artists’,” Nadia Mukami said.

“We work very hard to represent our fans and our country and I would request we get a little bit of respect. Just humble feedback and suggestion!”