Popular vlogging couple, Kabi and Milly wa Jesus, would probably never have met were it not for the latter’s ex-boyfriend.

Milly wa Jesus made the revelation in an interview with True Love magazine, February Edition, saying she first met her comedian husband when she was in high school.

Not only were they introduced to each other by Kabi’s friend, but the pair also went on double dates with their respective lovers not knowing they would one day end up together.

“I met Kabi when I was in form two in high school. My then boyfriend introduced us and we ended up going for two double dates with him and his then girlfriend. I had a picture of four of us that I took to school just to show off to my gang,” narrated Milly.

On his part, Kabi wa Jesus confessed that he saw his ideal wife in Milly but never thought of dating her because they were in committed relationships.

“It’s funny, because even back then I had an image of how my wife should look like. When I saw Milly, I thought she looked like my wife. Plus she was very nice. But at the time I had a girlfriend, and this guy was dating her. So I never thought of dating her,” explained Wa Jesus.

After high school, they lost touch for several years but met online when she was in University and that is when they reconnected. Kabi said he was a bit hesitant to ask Milly out but he eventually did and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I thought of asking her out but again she was my friend’s ex and bro code dictated I don’t. Even though he already had a wife and a kid. I kept thinking he might assume that I used to like Milly even before they broke up. So I was a little hesitant,” said Kabi.