NRG Radio presenter Rachel Muthoni Njeru appears set to make hay while the sun shines with regards to assault allegations leveled against her.

Late last month, the former Homeboy Radio presenter was charged with robbery with violence in a case where she is accused of assaulting and robbing Martin Mbugua Njeri of valuables worth Ksh103,000.

According to Mbugua, Mwalimu Rachel slapped him and squeezed his ‘family jewels’. It is from the latter allegation that Mwalimu Rachel has seemingly derived a business idea.

Speaking for the first time since the allegations were made, the media personality took to Instagram Monday to unveil stress balls, toys that are squeezed in the hand to relieve stress.

She also dismissed the allegations leveled against her as sensational lies.

“The ONLY balls I squeeze. But y’all want to believe the sensational lies out there 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ Lol. Business idea loading… #Thanks #TurnLiesToCash #2020IsMyYearLikeItOrNot,” she posted.