Margaret Akinyi, the mother of popular Ohangla singer Lady Maureen, has blasted her daughter’s friends for deserting the musician during her time of need.

The ‘Wagni Wabiro’ hitmaker has been battling anemia for about two years, with singer Akothee coming to her rescue last week by facilitating her transfer from a local hospital to Jaramogi Oginga Referral Hospital.

As Lady Maureen continues to regain her health, her mother said she has been taking care of her daughter alone. She said none of Maureen’s friends hag gone to see her over the last year.

“For the past year, I’ve not seen any friend mwenye alikuwa anakula nao Blueband huko Nairobi. Wanasemanga kibaya ndio inabakia mzazi, na mimi ndiye nimebakia naye,” Akinyi said.

She added: “Her health has improved compared to five days ago. She was weak, couldn’t walk or eat, but now she can.”

Akinyi also thanked wellwishers who supported Lady Maureen financially.

She further cautioned artistes who squander their fortunes in their heyday to learn from her daughter’s mistakes.

“Remember where you came from and your parents as well. If God blesses you, don’t squander your money with strangers or rather people who don’t advise you to invest, because when you go broke, they all run away and it is us, parents, who suffer, especially if you get sick just like my daughter’s case,” she told Word Is.

“There’s no true friend like Jesus Christ. He will never desert you when everyone else does. Niko na uchungu mwingi kwa sababu sina mali yoyote mtoto wangu ameniachia.”

She went on: “When they are doing well, they don’t remember those back home, but when life changes for the worse, they become a burden to parents.”