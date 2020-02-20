Miss Universe Tanzania 2011 Nelly Alexandra Kamwelu has clarified her relationship with Diamond Platnumz, recounting an incident where they were caught on video kissing.

In an interview, Kamwelu explained that the kiss was not a big deal but it was made complicated by Zari, who was with Diamond at the time.

According to the model/video vixen, Zari warned her to stay away from the singer. This despite the fact that Kamwelu knew who Diamond was cheating on Zari with at the time.

“Actually that time Naseeb (Diamond) ni mtu wangu and I knew him a long time ago tangu nyimbo yake ya nataka kulewa. He is like a brother and me and him had nothing between us. Hata ile kuhug na kiss it was not a big deal na watu wengi wanajua hicho kitu.

“But what made it complicated ni kwamba Zari kaniDM, but nikamwambia kama ningemtaka (Diamond) ningekuwa nayeye long time ago. Maana tulikuwa very close na kama kungekuwa kuna kitu basi Naseeb hangeweka ile video kwa page yake if there was something between us.

“Nakumbuka aliniDM saying what I was doing was not good jumping on other people’s men. But nikamjibu kuwa there is nothing going on between us and also you should not be worried about me, but kuna mtu ambaye namjua who you should be worried about,” recounted the model.

Nelly Kamwelu said she then reached out to Diamond about Zari’s warning and he promised to talk to her.

“Baada ya Zari kunitext, I reached out to Diamond telling him I’m not comfortable…Your woman ananitext and we are just friends and he promised to talk to her ili na yeye to understand our friendship. So from that it also left me wondering kwamba kila mtu ambaye watasema anatoka na Naseeb she will go around DMing them, inaonyesha kuwa kidogo yuko insecure to do that.”