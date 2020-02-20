Police in Isiolo County arrested one of their own after he was found cohabiting with a pregnant minor who had been reported missing.

The 17-year-old Form Four student reportedly ran away from her parents’ home on the eve of Valentine’s day. A police report titled “Defilement/arrest of a police officer” indicates that the girl’s parents had been searching for their daughter for two days.

They established that she was living at the police lines on 15/02/2020 night, prompting a raid at the house of Constable Geoffrey Kosgeyy, who lives in the police quarters at Bulesa Police Post Lines

“At about 0950 hours Officer Commanding Station Merti and a team visited Bulesa police post lines following a report of defilement to a minor by one of the officers attached to the post.

“Upon police arrival, it was established that the girl *** *** Borana aged 17 years (date of birth) 20/02/2003) a Form Four student who had been reported missing since 14/02/2020 was at the house of number 114021/3017032172 which belongs to PC Geofrey Kosgey,” the police report read.

“They(parents) made complaints against the police and the police raided the house. They found the officer and the victim. They took for them to Merti sub-county hospital to be examined. Upon being examined it was found that the girl was pregnant,” the OB noted.

“Kosgey was arrested and placed in custody and is helping with investigations.”