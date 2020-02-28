Residents of Migori Town were left stunned Wednesday after a woman attempted to sell her children.

23-year-old Teresa Mosan said harsh economic times forced her to sell two daughters aged four and two years for Sh400,000. The money, she said, would be used to buy land and lighten the burden of raising her remaining two children.

Mosan said she has been struggling as a single mother after the fathers of her children disowned her.

All the children were sired with different fathers whom she met in different towns across the country, she said.

“I have been through difficult situations with these children after siring them with different men and I have decided to sell the young girls for Sh400,000 and buy a parcel where I can settle with their male siblings,” Ms Mosan said.

The mother of four added that she had been seeking assistance from well-wishers but, “No one seems to welcome me anymore.”

“I lack shelter and I have been living in makeshifts houses with the children, sometimes sleeping hungry. I would be very happy if I get someone to buy my two daughters,” said Mosan.

Officers from Migori Police post took her for safe custody.