Comedian Francis Munyao better known as MCA Tricky has blasted bloggers(not us, those other ones) for spreading rumors that he was involved in a car accident with Rue Baby.

An online gossip site had reported that the Churchill Show comedian and his rumored girlfriend were involved in a “grizzly” accident in Kikopey. It added that MCA Tricky was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and rolled down several times.

Addressing the reports, MCA said he hadn’t seen the article but saw lots of missed calls from family and friends when he checked out of the Radio Maisha studio on Tuesday.

When he answered one of the calls, he was shocked when the caller asked whether he was okay.

“Kitu naweza sema kuhusu hawa ma-blogger, and all the bloggers in the country, in as much wanatafuta unga, sometimes wanafaa kufikiria the other side of the story,” he said.

Adding: “Kuandikia msee story ya uongo, especially a tragic story, haikuwangi fiti.”

The radio presenter added that the article, which reported that he was speeding and drunk driving, has ruined his brand.

“So kama jana, ilikuwa imeandikwa nimepata accident na Rue Baby, mama yake Akothee sijui ako wapi anaanza kuwa na wasi-wasi because hio time Rue alikuwa class anapigiwa hapick.You can imagine and they know an accident can happen any time, so ukisikia mtu amepata an accident, it is very believable; because an accident is very possible,” MCA Tricky said.

He added that he is looking for the author of the article so he can take legal action.

Rue Baby’s mother, musician Akothee, also expressed her shock at the fake news and threatened to sue.