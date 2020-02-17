NTV news presenter Dennis Okari is a relieved man after waiting for one year to celebrate his wife, Naomi Joy, on their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the ex-husband to TV presenter Betty Kyallo poured his heart out to Joy describing her as “the most amazing woman of God”.

“I’ve waited this long to say happy 1st anniversary to you my love. I cherish, respect, and honour you on this special day. You are the most amazing woman of God I’ve come to know. To many more celebrations.,” wrote Okari.

The father of one who married Joy in an invite-only ceremony at the Ridgeways Baptist Church, Kiambu also thanked God and his support system.

“To God, thank you for giving me the Joy of my life. To our church @chrisco_upper_room_fellowship, thank you for praying with us. To our family and friends, thank you for supporting us and walking with us,” said Okari.

“To the amazing @luxeallureevents you gave us the best wedding gift in the decor and we were delighted. Thank you all for the birthday wishes as well. #weddinganniversary #marriageworks,” he posted.