Citizen TV news presenter Lillian Muli says customers can expect high-end international standards at her newly-launched beauty parlor ‘La Modelle’.

The media personality on Monday, February 3 launched the exquisite spa at Sound Plaza in Woodvale Grove, Westlands Nairobi.

“It is international standards,” she said, adding that the parlor offers a range of services, including hair, make-up, spa, hair cuts, pedicures, manicures and more.

According to Muli, having gone to a salon all her life, she has identified what has been lacking in the market.

“We have so many services in salons and I know the services that are lacking. I knew I wanted to have a certain feel for the salon and that is what I have done to make sure those who come will get the services they want,” she said.

I visit a salon every day and so it is easy to know what fits well with people,” she added.

Lillian Muli also dismissed the notion that the hair and beauty business is saturated, noting that demand is high.

“Just like other businesses like M-pesa, hospitals, which are so many, I believe everyone has got something unique to offer. There is room for all of us as long as the demand is there, you cannot say that the business is overrated,” Muli said.

“It is deliberately situated where it is because there are a lot of corporates around who will come there.”

Lillian Muli joins a growing list of prominent Kenya personalities who have ventured into beauty business including; socialite Vera Sidika, singer Wahu, K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo, and fashion model Susan Kaittany.