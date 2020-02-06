The rap fraternity in Kenya is in mourning following the passing of upcoming femcee Razz Msupa.

According to reports, Razz Msupa succumbed to illness on Tuesday, February 4.

Nairobi Eastlands rapper King Kaka, who featured Razz Msupa in ‘Ligi Soo’ remix in 2013, confirmed the sad news on Twitter. He said he had just seen her the night before she died and even prayed with her.

“I am now ready for 2021 too much going on this year, Just saw you jana night and prayed , it’s sad that you are gone. Razzmsupa Tuko Ligi Soo !!!! Safiri Salama,” he tweeted.

King Kaka’s wife, Nana Owiti, had also gone to see Razz, and expressed her shock at the rapper’s sudden demise.

“We don’t know what to tell Makayla. Why did you give up that fast? Why Razz? @thekingkaka and @darkskinmagero and I came to see you last night. You lay on that bed peacefully as you tried to fight. Didn’t know it is the last time we will see you breathing. We are beyond sad,” she said.

PR practitioner Magero also recounted her last moments with Razz.

“Last night at a time like this @nanaowiti, @thekingkaka and I came to see you in hospital, we saw you struggle to breathe despite you being on the oxygen mask, this broke our hearts and as we left the hospital @thekingkaka told us “itabidi tukuwe wastrong” little did we know that, that would be the last time we’d see you alive on earth. RIP Dayo.”

Femi One also mourned Razz, saying, “Sad sad news R.I.P Razz. Glad to have known and worked with you.”

After being introduced to the mainstream rap scene in 2013, Razz took a hiatus to raise her daughter. She returned to the music scene with her come-back single, ‘Spit Barz’ in 2018.