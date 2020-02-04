A Kenyan national in Wuhan, China has reportedly questioned why the Kenyan government is yet to evacuate its citizens amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In an hour-long phone call interview with Nation, Mr Waigwa Njogu reportedly asked over five times why the Kenyan government has abandoned Kenyans in Wuhan, China.

The Chinese government placed the city, which is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, on lockdown on January 23. This, according to Njogu, has made life daunting.

“Life here is too depressing, imagine sitting in a room by yourself for days on end. There is little to do. Police are constantly monitoring people who are out and about. The Egyptian students were evacuated today (Sunday) and what I keep wondering is if that will be the same for us,” he said.

The father of one said the Kenyan embassy asked them to give an updated list of their names and numbers.