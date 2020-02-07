Six of the 14 pupils who passed away in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on Monday died of suffocation.

This was confirmed by Western Region Government Pathologist Dickson Mchana who said they conducted limited post-mortem tests since the deaths were not contestable.

Dr Mchana noted that they are still conducting post mortem on the remaining children. He said one of the pupils, Simeon Waweru, sustained a fracture on the left shoulder.