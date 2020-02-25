Static traffic officers will be removed from Kenyan roads, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai announced on Monday.

Speaking at the Police Pavilion in South C after receiving 19 vehicles from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Mutyambai said static cops will be replaced by mobile traffic officers who will conduct vehicle patrols along the highways.

He said all the Regional Commanders will also be facilitated with efficient means of transport.

“We have realised that the way we’ve been doing traffic is not the right way…officers are not going to be static in one area the whole day,” he said.

“The vehicles are marked. Serial number 1-38 and the routes. The vehicles will also be provided with the registration numbers and the names of the officers,” Mutyambai said.

The registration on each vehicle will enable the National Police Service to take action against police officers whose complaints will be raised.

Motorists will also be required to dial 999 for help and the controller will liaise with personnel on the affected routes for response.

Deputy IG Edward Mbugua noted that the deployment of excess traffic officers on roads is purely for personal gains.

“It has come to my attention that commanders are deploying many officers to perform traffic duties at the expense of other police duties. Due to the many officers, there are many complaints on harassment of motorists. I have no doubts that this is happening for personal gains thus your integrity is questionable,” Mbugua said.

“You’re aware that 14-seater matatus are not to enter the CBD except for those on long distance. Arresting drivers and keeping them in police stations is not going to be allowed,” he added.

“Officers will be required to give notice to those drivers to appear on court.”

Mbugua said traffic officers will only be deployed to ensure that there is a smooth flow of traffic in specific areas

“Traffic officers on duty should have a uniform while on duty… have tags with their name…and should not be covered by jackets,” he said.