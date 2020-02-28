Anne Waiguru has launched a “thickly” veiled attack on Ruto, saying she would have dropped the Deputy President if she were President Kenyatta.

Likening the Uhuru-Ruto partnership to a legally binding marriage, the Kirinyaga County governor depicted the DP as an abusive partner and the President as a victim who has endured for far too long.

“Sometimes even if you love your wife, there comes a time where it gets too much and you can’t condone some things. Uhuru has endured so much, if it was me, I would not stand that abuse,” said Waiguru.

The former Devolution CS added: “Even if you lose your partner, you do not stay alone, you look for another one and keep life moving.”

Speaking in Kirinyaga, Waiguru acknowledged a memorandum of understanding between the Jubilee Party leaders to lead the country for two terms(10 years) each. She, however, said Ruto has reneged on this agreement.

“We are not saying that we did not agree on the 10-10 presidential term for the two, but at some point it gets out of hand and you have to finish what you promised Kenyans even without your better half,” Waiguru asserted.

Waiguru also warned that Ruto’s obsession with 2022 succession politics would be his biggest undoing in the quest to succeed Uhuru.