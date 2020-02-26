Gospel rapper turned TV presenter David Muthengi alais Holy Dave has called it a day at Citien TV.

In a statement via his socials, Holy Dave said he had decided to take a break as host of gospel show, Bambika, to focus on the final part of his PhD studies.

He noted that his three years at the S.K Macharia owned TV station brought opportunities for growth and he was grateful for it. He also thanked the team he worked with and all his supporters.

“If you want to walk on water, you have to get out the boat.”

After careful consideration and soul-searching, I have made the decision to take a break from hosting #Bambika on Citizen TV. The past 3 years have brought opportunities for growth and I am grateful. I am very appreciative of the incredible team I have had the pleasure of working with. I am also thankful for all my supporters; both online and in the many counties I have traversed. Thank you for your constant love and encouragement.”

Holy Dave also promised new music and told fans to expect something big soon.

“As I am drawing closer to the end of my PhD journey, every minute, every ounce of energy and every resource is critical towards my thesis research. In the waves of this change, I am looking forward to higher heights as I explore new territories.

“As always, new music is coming your way and the work of #SupportingEducationInKenya continues with the Muthengi Foundation, the networking forums with the Ruthless Focus Gang and of course the constant #InspirationForTheNation. Stay tuned for something big coming soon! #StillDreamingStillBelievingStillAchieving #BadoNazidI,” he concluded.

Holy Dave’s ‘Bambika’ cohosts included Timeless Noel, Ms Karwirwa, and DjGGActivist.