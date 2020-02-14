East African Powerhouse group Elani is back with the fourth single off of their sophomore album, “Colours of Love”.

After they made us want us to fall in love with – Only You – the talented trio of Maureen Kunga, Brian Chweya and Wambui Ngugi continues the red phase of the journey of Colours of Love with deep, committed love in the track titled ‘Joto’.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, ‘Joto’ talks about a time when people are willing to come together and commit to being with one another.

‘Joto’ is undoubtedly a must-have in your Valentine’s playlist unless you’re attending the men’s conference. The jam’s accompanying video captures an engrossing sweet love story played by actors Lenana Kariba and Ann Stella Karimi.

Check out ‘Joto’ below. Rating 9/10.