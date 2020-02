Tanzania’s sweetheart Hamisa Mobetto has been forced to rubbish widely circulated claims that she is back together with Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking in an interview, Hamisa said she didn’t want to address the rumors because she can’t control what people choose to write about her. She said she loves her privacy and everything in her life to be worried about what rumormongers say.

At the same time, Hamisa stated that she is single and happy, and not interested in a man who is already dating or married.

“Itakuwa kwanza vigumu sana kujibu kila kitu ambacho kinaandikwa katika mtandao kwa sababu mwisho wa siku mtu yeyote ambaye ana simu anaweza akaandika. Hata ukijisikia ukiamka asubuhi useme nimemkuta Hamisa yuko na mlinzi haibadilishi chochote.

“Mimi what I can say is niko single. I’m very much single and I’m happy being single. Siko katika relationship yeyote. Hakuna mwanaume yeyote ambaye yuko kwa mwanamke mwingine ambaye namtamani ama natamani kuwa naye ama nataka kuwa naye. I’m very happy,” said the mother of two.

She continued: “What I can say is I’m single na pia siwezi kuwa najibu kila kitu ambacho mtu mmoja tu anaamua kuandika. Mimi nina maisha yangu binafsi and I love my privacy na napenda sana maisha yangu na kila kitu kwenye maisha yangu. Kwahiyo siwezi nikaangaika na kila kitu mtu moja, ama wawili, ama watatu wanachojiskia kuandika.”

