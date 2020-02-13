Embattled Samburu County governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal used his office to conduct business with his fuel company, the anti-corruption court heard on Wednesday.

The head of the county treasury Joseph Mayani Lekalkuli testified that the governor received payments amounting to Sh87.6 million through his company, Oryx service station.

The firm supplied petrol and diesel to the county government from 2013 to 2019.

It is claimed Governor Lenolkulal benefited from high-value tenders and contracts on supply of fuel for the county motor vehicles.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, the witness tabled financial documents to prove that the Samburu county government made payments to the governor’s firm. They included payment vouchers, receipts, invoices, local purchase orders and a fuel register for the devolved unit’s executive.

“The award [of the supply tender] was made by the head of supply chain management,” said Lekalkuli.

“There was flow of funds into the company’s bank accounts from the county government of Samburu.”

The prosecution confirmed that Oryx service station was registered on October 7, 2008, with Mr Lenolkulal and his wife Lily Sepeita Lenolkulal as directors.

Mr Lekalkuli was the first State witness to testify against the governor in the graft trial that started on Wednesday. The State prosecution has lined up 43 witnesses.

Governor Lenolkulal, who has since been barred from accessing his office, is facing four counts on abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of public funds.

The hearing of the case continues today, Thursday, February 12.