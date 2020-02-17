President Uhuru Kenyatta has been challenged to summon his deputy William Ruto to explain the alleged use of his official office in a multi-billion fake arms tender by former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

In a press statement, former Nominated Senator Paul Njoroge wants the President to direct DP Ruto to issue a statement over the scandal.

According to Njoroge, there are enough indications that the Office of the Deputy President was an active crime scene.

“The Head of State, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, should give directives with immediate effect for his deputy William Ruto to be summoned concerning the multibillion shillings fake tender deal…”

“The President should issue orders for Ruto to provide statements before the commencement of thorough investigations so as to seal any loophole on the matter since nothing good will come out if Ruto is not meant to provide statements on the same,” the former legislator notes.

The outspoken Njoroge further alleged that the Sh39 billion fake arms tender was masterminded to generate money to fund parallel Building Bridges Initiative meetings organised by the Ruto-allied Tanga Tanga faction.

Njoroge also claimed the funds would also be used to fund Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

“The President should therefore ban all parallel BBI meetings and ensure only one BBI forum with government projects exist so as to avoid exposing Kenyans to hatred and meaningless propaganda which in turn compromises national peace and unity,” he said.

The former Senator further called on President Uhuru to lead DP Ruto’s impeachment.

“The president should establish a commission of inquiry which includes the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission, the Office of the Attorney General and representatives from civil societies to thoroughly investigate and audit Ruto’s sources of funds and the beneficiaries and the results should be made public and be arraigned if found guilty.”