Size 8 recalled the days her husband DJ Mo was courting her saying the award-winning disk jockey was broke.

“I did not know him but I liked his honesty. He was broke but when he met me, he told me he does not have the money to spend on me but in future he will,” Size 8 said in an interview.

In fact, Size 8 said her late mother chose DJ Mo to be her husband.

According to Size 8, rich men wanted to marry her but when she introduced DJ Mo to her mother, she approved him saying he would make a good husband.

“The fact that it is hard to get an honest man, I chose him,” Sie 8 said.

Despite DJ Mo being broke, Size 8 said he was ambitious, something she was looking for in a partner.

“I even hesitated to be with him but he showed me how serious he was,” she said.

On his part, DJ Mo said he liked the fact that Size 8 was not excited by his fame. “It is really hard to know the real girl,” he said.

On how they handle internet trolls, Size 8 said: “We vowed never to be affected by trolls. We also pray so much because fame comes with different public opinion.”

“Trolls have never shaken our marriage. The only time was when we lost our pregnancy. That even shake my faith to an extent that I became selfish since I expected my husband to be there for met, yet he was also grieving.”