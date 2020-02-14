Jamaican reggae and dancehall crooner Buju Banton has confirmed that his highly anticipated show in Nairobi, Kenya is still on this weekend.

There were fears that the concert would be canceled altogether after it was postponed last week following the death of former president Moi. It was the second time Buju Banton’s performance has been postponed in Kenya; his first show was scheduled to go down in Mombasa on 31st December at the NRG Wave.

Confirming an earlier statement by organisers of the show(NRG Radio), Buju Banton said he will be performing on February 15 at the KICC grounds.

An excited Buju told revelers to prepare for an “experience like no other”.

“Kenya, I can’t wait to see you this Saturday, the 15th of Feb at the KICC grounds. Get your Tickets. Get ready for an Experience like no other, I’m coming with my full band, So be ready! Get your tickets today!” he posted on Instagram.

The show was set to go down on February 8 but the venue was rendered unavailable for security reasons as the public viewing of Moi’s body was at Parliament buildings, which is adjacent to KICC.

Buju is expected in Nairobi today and he is set to appear on K24 TV, which is the event’s official television partner.