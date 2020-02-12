Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly Cyrus Omondi has died.

Cyro, as he is popularly called by the youth, was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in India. According to Kiambu County Assembly Speaker, Stephen Ndichu, the MCA might have died of a heart attack.

Speaking to K24, Witeithie MCA Julius Macharia said his death came as a shock to everyone, given he was of good health when he left for India. “I received news of Omondi’s death via a social media platform that all Kiambu MCAs are on,” said Macharia.

He was in India, not for treatment, but as part of a delegation of MCAs in the education committee who were attending a workshop there.

Other members of the committee who accompanied him to India reportedly switched off their phones after breaking the news to their colleagues back home.

“After they broke news of Omondi’s death, all the MCAs in the Education Committee, switched off their cell phones, and none of us (in Kenya) could reach them,” Theta ward MCA Simon Kuria told K24.

Cyrus gained national recognition in 2017 when he won the Jubilee ticket in Kiambu county, despite being a luo. He was widely praised by top party leadership and even appeared in national campaign events alongside Uhuru and Ruto.

However, after winning the election, Omondi fell out with former governor Ferdinand Waititu.

May he rest in peace.