Popular media personality Betty Kyallo has found a bit of humor in damning allegations by her former nanny, Consolata Wawira Mugo.

Last week, the K24 TV presenter who just can’t seem to stop courting controversy alleged Ms Wawira stole from her despite earning Sh18,000 salary.

“Aren’t there bureaus that vet nannies and support you even when you employ them to ensure they are doing right by your home and children. Mum’s and dads we need to wake up and protect our children and homes. Don’t be fooled 18,000 but still they rob you.” Betty posted on Instagram.

It did not take long before Ms Wawira responded, denying the theft allegations while claiming Betty had nothing in her house worth stealing.

According to the nanny, Betty’s allegation was a ploy by her and another employee to kick her out of the house. She said the TV presenter and her boyfriend kicked her out without pay.

“Aliniambia nichukue vitu zangu niende na wakanishoutia na wakaniinukia sana yeye na boyfriend wake. Walinishoutia na kuniforce niende.

“On Monday alipokuja nyumbani ndio aliniita akaniambia anataka tuongee. Akaniuliza kwa nini namuibia. Nikamwabia sasa naweza iba nini na hii nyumba haina kitu. Nyumba ilikuwa empty haina chakula hata hii mwezi wa january tumesuffer sana. Hii kazi nimefanya miaka kumi ningekuwa basi nishapelekwa polisi kwa sababu ya uwizi. Sijawahi ibia mtu hii kazi nafanyanga na roho moja. Betty ameniharibia kazi, ameniharibia jina siwezi pata kazi.”

That was not all. Ms Wawira further poked the bear by alleging that Betty Kyallo is an absentee mother to her daughter Ivanna.

“Nilienda huko last year mwezi wa tano nikapata kama mtoto wake ametoka ICU. So kufika pale nikaambiwa kazi yangu sana sana ni mtoto. Nilipata akona zile pipes za kula nazo hakuwa ametolewa. Nikapata hawezi tembea hawezi jiamsha therapy. Mimi ndio nlikuwa nachukua yule mtoto nampeleleka therapy na taxi na saa zingine mama yake hayuko simuoni. Lakini nlikua naangalia yule mtoto kuliko wangu. Hata usiku sikuwa nalala ju lazima niamke kumchange. Sana sana mamake hakuangi na simuonangi, hata mi nalalanga na huyo mtoto room moja.

“When she(Betty) leaves on Fridays, she comes back on Wednesdays,” added Wawira.

In her response, Betty Kyallo sarcastically addressed the alleged foot shortage in her house.

She wrote in a since-deleted post to Instagram: “Wacha I hustle ndio ninunue shopping😂😂😂oh laaawdddd.”