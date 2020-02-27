East African musician Ben Pol may seem like he has it together given his flourishing music career and love life but he had to overcome some dark times to get there.

In an interview with Tanzania’s Simulizi na Sauti, Ben Pol for the first time opened up about the low moments he experienced before his son was born.

He said his life seemed like it had lost all meaning even as he put on the appearance of someone who was okay. He said he could go for shows and mingle with fans but when he was alone in his hotel room, he would some times break down in tears.

Ben Pol added that it got to a point where he turned to alcohol to cope with his troubles. He revealed that he led a reckless lifestyle as he would drive under the influence and even forget how he arrived at his destination.

“ Ilifika wakati kila kitu hakina maana. Unafanya show unashangiliwa na watu wanaomba kupiga picha lakini hauna vibe yeyote. Ukirudi hotelini unaweza hata ukalia. Unapigiwa simu na promoter yaani unaongea naye vizuri sana mpaka kazi unapata lakini ukitulia mwenyewe, sadness moja hatari.

“Nakumbuka nilifika kipindi nilikuwa mpaka natumia vilevi nikawa nakunywa sana. Unajua ile unaendesha gari ile unatoka Moroko mpaka Mwenge alafu hujui umepitaje. Hukumbuki katikati na wewe ndio uliendesha gari,” narrated Ben Pol.

The ‘Ebenezer’ singer added that in numerous instances, he would sleep in the parking lot at malls instead of going home.

Ben Pol, however, said he got a new lease on life after the birth of his son, Mali, who gave the musician a reason to live.

“Ilifika kipindi nilikuwa nimepanga nyumba nzima Mbezi Beach, lakini nilikuwa naweza park kwenye mall nikalala kwenye mall mpaka asubuhi. So Mali alipozaliwa akaleta kama nuru fulani nikaona kama kila kitu kina maana,” he recounted.