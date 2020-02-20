A 20-year-old woman, Dorcas Tiren, drowned in Perkerra River on Saturday, February 15, moments after saving an eight-year-old girl.

Tiren, who hails from Ngambo Location in Ichamus Ward, Baringo County, dived into the river and saved Caren Kimosop from the raging waters. Unfortunately, she was overpowered by the tide as she tried to pull herself out of the river.

On Wednesday, K24 TV reported that Tiren’s body was yet to be retrieved even as her family contemplated hiring a witch doctor to help recover the remains.

Tiren had visited her uncle in Marigat when she met her untimely death. On the material day, Tiren decided to tour Perkera River, with Caren Kimosop, a neighbour’s daughter, offering to show her around.

The 8-year-old then decided to go for a swim but she was swept away, prompting Tiren to dive in and rescue her.

Divers from Lake Baringo claimed the spot in which Tiren drowned is “so deep and has a rocky base”. They fear the woman could have been trapped beneath, K24 reported.

“Even as we offer to help in recovering Tiren’s body, we are aware that the river’s terrain is very hostile, and we can’t risk our lives by diving into the watercourse without wearing appropriate protective gear. Unfortunately, we do not have the gears,” said Waziri Kemboi, a diver.

Tiren’s uncle, Wilson Letiren, said: “We have endured agonizing moments, including spending nights on the banks of the river since our girl drowned.”

Area resident, Mr James Komen, claimed that at least 10 people had died in Perkera River in the recent past.

“Both levels of government should equip divers with gears so that the rescuers can swiftly swing into action should a resident or visitor drown in the river,” said Komen.