Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has broken his silence over the ballooning medical bill of Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve.

DJ Evolve, whom the legislator shot in the neck at B-Club in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on January 17th, is recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital, with the bill said to be almost hitting the Sh7 million mark.

Following reports that the bill remains unpaid, Babu Owino, through his lawyer Mr Duncan Okatch of Okatch and Partners Advocates, said he had deposited half of the Sh10 million he was ordered by the court to pay during his release on January 27th.

“Our client has up to date paid a total of Sh5 million which principally is channeled towards the treatment of the victim,” a letter written by the law firm reads in part.

The letter adds that Babu Owino has been paying the money directly to the courts as per court orders.

“The court order indicated these monies were to be paid directly to the Honourable Courts which would then facilitate release the funds, on a monthly basis, to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is hospitalized. This essentially means our client has no control of the funds once he has deposited the same in court,” Okatch said in the letter.

“It is instructive to note that our client voluntarily, and without coercion or court orders, paid an initial sum of Ksh.600,000 and has openly undertaken to cater fully for the medical expenses of the victim until the victim fully recover.”

“This position stands whether or not a court order exists, and regardless of whether the amount payable to Nairobi Hospital surpasses Ksh.10 million.”

DJ Evolve is still admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).