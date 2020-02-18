Gospel artiste Ringtone says Papa Dennis’ funeral committee is struggling to raise funds to give the musician a decent send-off.

Speaking in an interview on Mambo Mseto, the controversial singer said many artistes turned a cold shoulder to the fundraiser.

“Nimekuja hapa leo kwa mambo Mseto kusema hivi, tumeamua sababu hakuna pesa ya kuzika Papa Dennis. Hatutaki serikali izike Papa Dennis, hatutaki mwili wake utupwe, sasa that’s why tumekuja tukasema kama wasanii tuungane pamoja tuweze kuzika papa Dennis. Tumechangisha pesa, wasanii wengi wamekataa kutoa pesa, wachache wametoa,” he said.

Ringstone said they need more than Sh 650,000 for the burial set for Wednesday at Matunda, Likuyani constituency in Kakamega County.

Gospel artiste Ole Willy also called on fellow gospel artistes, fans and the entire media fraternity to help raise the funds.

Ole Willy, who is part of Papa Dennis’ funeral committee, said Sh12,000 has been contributed through paybill while players in the music industry have raised Sh300,000.

Starehe MP Jaguar has also donated a bus to ferry mourners to mourners to Kakamega.

Papa Dennis is said to have jumped to his death but Ole Willy said the singer had no reason to commit suicide since he was set to travel to the US.

“He had no reason to commit suicide. He was set to travel to the US the following week and that is why he called his brother to ask him to bring his passport,” said Ole.

Contributions can be sent to paybill number 7029669, with the sender’s name as the account number.