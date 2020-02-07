President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held a meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House.

This came on the backdrop of news that the world’s largest economy will sign a trade agreement with Kenya, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa and only the second in the continent after Morocco.

Previously, the US has been dealing with blocks of countries instead of a single one.

Trump has established himself as a ‘trade agreements’ president, and has so far ripped apart historical deals the US had with other countries that he felt were not favouring them, and made new ones.

According to the US trade office, the Kenya deal will be used as a model for other countries in Africa. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

Uhuru’s meeting with Trump is his second in 2 years. He becomes only the first sub-Saharan Africa president to be invited to the White House twice by this administration. His visit happened just a day after Trump was acquitted by the senate in his impeachment trial.

Here are photos from the White House.