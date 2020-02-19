The self-proclaimed ‘President of Single Mothers’ taught her followers a lesson in co-parenting after disclosing a conversation she had with her baby daddy over their daughter Rue Baby.

Akothee’s model daughter has been making blog headlines left, right and center, with the latest being her “dream” encounter with Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel.

VIDEO- Akothee’s Message to Kizz Daniel After Singer Danced With Daughter Rue Baby

Before the dance last Saturday, Rue Baby was rumored to be dating and sneaking around with comedian MCA Tricky.

It is these dating rumors that have sparked concern in Rue Baby’s father, Jared. According to Akothee, ‘Man Jaro’ called her on Tuesday demanding answers.

“Today I have received a call from baba rue @rue.baby demanding an answer as to whats between my son @mcatricky & my daughter @rue.baby,” said Akothee.

Below are excerpts from the conversation as posted by Akothee:

Baba Rue👉 : Esther how are you

Me:👉 fine how are you?

Baba Rue👉: Listen, what am I seeing on blogs left right

Me👉: South East, I am seeing it too

Baba Rue: 👉 can I know whats going on?

Me: MC tricky is a comedian and an actor. Rue is a model and an actress. The two are best of friends and are just building their brands, and exercising their talent. There is nothing between them apart from business. Unajua Brand ndio Inga saa hii nani 🤣🤣 don’t worry, the house is under my control otherwise, you would have seen me collect my school fee 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️

Baba Rue 👉: okay thanks and good day

Me: bye bye dad, thanks a lot for checking on us. Nirushie kakitu kwa mpesa ya macho 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

Hujaona ile niliona na mnaija(Kizz Daniel) bado? She is a dancer again, ama hauna video? Nitumie number yako ya wasap(sic), lakini nudes situmi ngooooo, usiexpect 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ Nikutumie 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Akothee added that she loves all her baby daddies and assured Rue Baby and MCA Tricky that Baba Rue had understood.

“I LOVE MY BABY DADDIES ALL OF THEM. CALL POLICE TO COME CATCH ME

ME: @rue.baby @mcatricky Fanyeni mambo yenu, daddy ameelewa ni biashara. Na hata mimi nimekubali si unajua I LOVE YOU ALL.” Akothee concluded.