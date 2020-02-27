Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho turned 44 years old on Wednesday, February 26, with singer Akothee among a host of public personalities to send a sweet birthday message to the”Sultan”.

Taking to social media, the musician sang Joho’s praises revealing little-known details about their friendship and even describing him as a King.

“Do you have a friend who allows you be yourself around him? do you have a friend who accepts you the way you are when most people judge you? Do you have a friend who supports you and motivates you? , do you have a friend who loves you for you with no expectations?” posed Akothee.

Adding: “Most people know his political side, you haven’t met a King if you haven’t met 001, @joho_001. His support, patience and love is out of this world! He interacts even with the nobodies of the world, the most approachable Government Official, calm and sober.”

Akothee also praised Joho for supporting music acts in the country.

“I have seen him support almost all artists who come to him for help. He has never turned his back or say no to any creativity, give credits where it belongs 💪💪, feel loved, accepted, respect, appreciated MHESHIMIWA. MAY YOUR TERRITORY EXPAND TO THE END OF THE WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @joho_001 💪.”

And it is not only Joho who has been earning plaudits from Akothee in recent times.

On Tuesday, she congratulated Mvita MP Abdullswamad Nassir and Uriri MP Mark Nyamita who were among the top performers in the latest survey of the best-managed CDF kitty by research firm Mizani.

“MIGORI CDF. This is congratulate Hon..Mark Nyamita.,… For emerging 2nd best nationally and 1st in Nyanza. It’s not all talk after all.. I can’t wait to come launch the state of the art music and film studio in your constituency before end of this year….. osiep irito congratulations osiepna 💪💪” wrote Akothee.