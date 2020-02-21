Celebrity musician and businesswoman Akothee is all the rage on social media after undergoing a hair transformation.

Known for always wearing weaves, albeit expensive ones, the self-proclaimed ‘President of Single Mothers’ debuted her chic hairdo on Instagram Wednesday, leaving some of her over 1.7 million followers in awe.

The singer’s hairstylist, ‘B Luxury Store’, noted that: “Madam boss wanted to switch from her usual side parting long do to a classy, short, statement look.”

Akothee flaunted the short curls through a video announcing her forthcoming Europe/US tour set for June.

On top of her classy hairdo, the singer also had her make up well done by Kristeen Kuria and her wardrobe spruced by Haentel boutique store.

Akothee’s new look had some fans mistaking her for American singer Kelly Rowland while a majority urged her to keep the hair.

Fans’ Reaction

“Keep the hair😘,” said radio personality Massawe Japanni.

Kate Actress simply exclaimed: “Gurrrrrl 😍😍😍🙌” while Patricia Kihoro wrote: “Wowowowowow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Media personality Janet Mbugua added: “Akothee, you look amazing.”

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri noted: “Evoking the spirit of Whitney Houston. You look absolutely fierce!!🔥🔥🔥.”

“For a moment there I thought you were Kelly Rowland,” said one fan as another agreed: “Me tooo…you look amazing … black beauty as always… please keep that hair ❤️”

Another fan who saw a Kelly Rowland resemblance said: “I thought it was just me who saw that😄”

“This hair is fantabulous on you. You’re channelling Kelly Rowland and a bit of Whitney(Houston),” observed another IG user.

Well without further ado, meet Madam Akothee Rowland Whitney.

Photos