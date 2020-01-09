It’s has been decided; Zari Hassan’s eldest son, Pinto Ntale, is set to inherit his late father’s properties.

Pinto was named the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties following a family meeting that was held in Nakaliro village, Kayunga District Uganda.

The 18-year-old was not present during the meeting due to immigration challenges in South Africa but he was represented by his mum and two younger brothers, Raphael Junior and Dido Ssemwanga aka LilQ Quincy.

Sources indicate Ssemwanga’s family arrived at the decision because Pinto, who turned 18 years old a few months ago, is of age to take over the management of his late father’s wealth.

Speaking after the meeting held at Ivan’s ancestral home, Pinto’s uncle asked Dido to carry a picture of his elder brother as an acknowledgment symbol that the entire clan has passed inheritance rights to Pinto.

“As all people who have come here today to see us make Pinto the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga ,I would like to request Dido to carry the picture of his elder brother Pinto as the entire clan acknowledges him as the true heir of his father,” he said.

This brings to an end a long standoff between Zari and Ssemwanga’s family over his property.