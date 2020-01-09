Kenya’s Afro Neo-Soul singer Dela Maranga and her husband Dr Reign are still madly in love with each other six months after they became man and wife.

This became apparent on Wednesday, January 8 as the rapper cum paediatric doctor turned a year older. Never ones to shy away from public displays of affection, the ‘Mafeelings’ singer professed her feelings for Dr Reign in a sweet birthday post on her Instagram.

To say that Dela ran out of adjectives to describe Dr Reign would be right on the money.

“My heart, my life, my best friend, my rock, my partner, my hypeman, my inspiration; I’m such a different woman because of the way you love me, care for me, respect me, support my dreams and I love you for that, always ❤,” Dela gushed.

She went on to add: “Sometimes I look at you and wonder how I got to be so damn lucky. You’re a badass husband (keep that shit up😍), an amazing friend, brother, uncle, rapper, model/brand ambassador, creative, activist, businessman, doctor… Here’s to everything that you are!🥂😘 Happy birthday, bebe. May you have many, many more.”



Dela’s sweet post comes days after Dr Reign poured his heart out to mark the beginning of a new decade.

“No matter the blows life has thrown at me this year, one thing I will always be grateful for is having @delathedelz as a wife and giving me nothing but love, peace and tranquillity. To infinity and beyond my love, looking forward to celebrating another decade together❤ #Happy2020,” he penned.

The lovebirds got married in June 2019 in a civil wedding at Sheria House, Nairobi. Dela explained the reason behind the decision saying: “I think normal weddings have a lot of drama and spending for nothing. I chose something that would make my day special.”

“We did not want to have our friends to spend so much because of our day. It is now official and I am gonna release a song to explain more about our wedding,” she said.