2020 has started in rather dramatic fashion. The United States conducted an airstrike that killed Iran’s top most military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday, in what they claimed to be retaliation after an attack on US embassy in Iraq.

Trump has throughout his presidency picked fights with Iran after revoking a nuclear agreement signed by his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, tensions escalated between the two countries with signs that the US would get itself into another war.

Things cooled off towards the end of the year, but that was short lived.

Following the assassination of the second most powerful man in the country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed retaliation.

An Iranian retaliation would likely not be directly against the US, but rather Israel. War between Iran and Israel would possibly bring the whole Middle East into conflict, and eventually Europe and the US.

That has sparked fears of anther Gulf War, or to the extreme, World War 3.

Despite the seriousness of this matter, Twitter has found a way to make fun of it. Here are some of the trending memes.