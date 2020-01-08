From the brink of committing suicide after a break up to finding true love; KTN journalist Tobias Chanji is well on his way to making an honest woman out of his girlfriend after going down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

The coast-based journalist proposed to the love of his life, Newcastle born Madison, while they were on vacation in Diani.

In fact, Chanji was shooting a video for a song he composed after his nasty break up with a former lover. The song is titled ‘Why Pay Love with Hate’.

“I had a very nasty break up last year that nearly pushed me to commit suicide twice,” said Chanji as he explained how Madison warmed his heart after he set his eyes on her at an airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Madison had not had it easy with her previous partner too. I was to shoot the video and she asked if she can tag along. I took advantage of the shoot and proposed. What a nice feeling.”

The journalist noted that whilst it took months to propose, Madi, as he calls her, was all he dreamt of in a woman, partner and lover.

“Madi is a very nice, beautiful lady. She worked as a flight attendant and just like me, was also healing from hurt. Although her story is totally different from mine, she is very understanding and shares the same vision as mine. I, also, really love her tattoos,” he gushed.

The lovebirds are expected to exchange vows later this month, with Chanji hinting that the big day might be on his birthday on January 28.

“We are awaiting the big day. It will be late this month,” Chanji said.