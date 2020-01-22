Here are some of today’s biggest headlines.

6 people dead as China confirms Wuhan coronavirus can be spread by humans Officials in China are racing to contain the spread of a new virus that has left at least six people dead and sickened almost 300, after it was confirmed the infection can spread between humans.

Coronavirus explained: What you need to know A new Chinese coronavirus, a cousin of the SARS virus, has infected more than 200 people since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December. Scientist Leo Poon, who first decoded the virus, thinks it likely started in an animal and spread to humans.

Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing has been done’ to tackle the climate crisis Greta Thunberg took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday to admonish world leaders for doing very little to reduce carbon emissions despite evidence of a looming climate catastrophe.

Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada, leaving royal life behind Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie after the couple finalized the terms of their split from official British royal family duties.

Rafa Nadal breezes through Australian Open first round World No. 1 Rafa Nadal got his Australian Open campaign off to a winning start as he cruised past Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0.

Lesbian couple left ‘overwhelmed with anger’ as South Africa venue declines their wedding A South African wedding venue is facing criticism after the Christian owners declined to host a lesbian couple’s wedding.

Real Madrid signs teenager Reinier Jesus Real Madrid signed promising teenager Reinier Jesus for an estimated $33 million on Monday, as the Spanish club continues its search for the next Brazilian superstar.

Your waist size may be more important than weight for multiple heart attack risk New research says heart attack survivors who carry extra weight around their belly are at greater risk of another heart attack.

Iran Acknowledges 2 Russian-Made Missiles Targeted Ukraine Jet DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran acknowledged on Tuesday that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s main airport earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board.

The Man (And The Mission) Behind Trump’s Clash With Venezuela At a campaign-style rally in Miami last February, President Donald Trump issued a clear warning to Nicolás Maduro, the socialist leader of Venezuela whom Trump had wanted to oust from the day he entered the White House two years prior.

Trump Jr. Tried To Make MLK Day All About His Dad And It Didn’t Go Over Well Donald Trump Jr. drew ire on Monday for attempting to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day all about his dad. President Donald Trump ‘s eldest son praised his father on Twitter “for his commitment to empowering black Americans to live happier, more prosperous lives.”

Tesla: Claims of unintended acceleration are ‘completely false’ Tesla is vehemently denying there’s any truth to claims of unintended acceleration of Tesla vehicles. “We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle’s data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed,” wrote Tesla in a statement published on the company’s website on Monday.

Sex is better with the lights on Mashable’s new series Don’t @ Me takes unpopular opinions and backs them up with…reasons. We all have our ways, but we may just convince you to change yours. And if not, chill. Anne sees lights-on sex as a mirror, or a Möbius strip.

Facebook apologetic after a ‘technical issue’ calls China’s leader ‘Mr. Shithole’ More like Egg-On-Your-Facebook, amirite? Facebook is striking an apologetic tone after Burmese text posted on the website showed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name as “Mr. Shithole” in an English translation. The social network is blaming the error on a tech foul-up. “We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opens up about his father’s death in moving Instagram video Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to Instagram to speak directly to his fans, following the death of his father, Rocky Johnson, last Wednesday. In a moving eight-minute IGTV video, Johnson thanked people for their support before opening up about his relationship with his father, his sudden death, and dealing with the aftermath.