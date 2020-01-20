Online comedian Lawrence Mwangi aka Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebet, shed more light on the highly publicized cheating scandal that rocked the pair’s marriage last year.

Speaking in an interview with K24, Terrence said he confessed to Chebet about his affair and profusely apologized to her.

“I felt so bad. Nilikaa chini nikakona nime mess up because I have even dragged you in this thing yenye hufai kua. Na si ni bibi yangu? Venye unatetea bwanako si pia yeye ananitetea hivyo? It is so sad that society is making it the other way. You don’t wake up and wrap up seven years(of marriage),” said Terence.

Terence alias ‘Kamami’ said he is grateful that Milly gave him a second chance.

“There is one thing I respect about Chebet. A lot of people that have been involved with whatever was happening, they have been involved with Terence Creative. Chebet has been here for Lawrence Mwangi Macharia.

“When I was in that corner, gambling, smoking, even when I was ratchet, a chokoraa when nobody would admire – they were not there. I really apologized to her because I betrayed her. I had to slap myself, like, ‘hey buda unapotea’,” he narrated.

On her part, Chebet recalled how devasted she was after the affair went public.

“When it happened last year, I was so confused, I almost lost it, literally. I never even saw the purpose of living. Everyone is saying a lie, you can’t even explain the truth, and you can’t give your side of the story. Actually, what was eating me more is the fact that I couldn’t give my side of the story. I was aware of it before it became public,” she said.

“What made me heal or find closure is that he spoke the truth; as painful as it were… We are planning so much and hope that it goes as planned.”

She noted that anyone using their marriage to serve as “couple goals” is making a personal decision: “I want to be very categorical if you call us couple goals, it is your choice.”

Terrence added: “Right now where we are as a family, and me personally, is that we are using this as a lesson that let us not repeat this. The best thing is that we forgive each other and ourselves.”