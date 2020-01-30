Residents of Malindi village, Machakos County are in shock and living in fear after a man killed his mother and niece on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old man is reported to have turned violent after his sickly 70-year-old mother asked him why he had eaten her eggs, yet he doesn’t provide any food at home.

After a heated argument, the man returned armed with a machete and attacked his mother as his niece and sister fled the scene.

He then ran after them, slashed his sister on the leg before hacking his niece to death. The sister was admitted to the Machakos Level Five hospital.

As of Wednesday evening, the suspect was still on the run after disappearing into nearby bushes wielding the murder weapon.

Area locals said the suspect had a history of slaughtering his mother’s livestock and would often turn violent whenever his family queried him.

One time, he reportedly slaughtered one of his mother’s goats, cooked it and threw the remainder to the dogs. He had also developed a particular liking for slaughtering his mother’s chickens.

Neighbors said although the incidents were reported at the Katheke Police Station no action had been taken by the time the suspect went berserk and attacked his family.

The villagers told Citizen Digital that they were living in fear. They said some children did not report to school on Wednesday, fearing the suspect may attack them.