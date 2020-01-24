Politicians claiming that Raila Odinga is using the BBI to succeed to President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 are misguided, the ODM leader has said.

Speaking during a meeting with Senators from central Kenya on Thursday, Odinga extended an olive branch to Tanga Tanga MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto saying they are free to attend BBI rallies.

He said the initiative is an ‘unstoppable train’ meant to unite the country and not about politics.

“They have realised that BBI is not about 2022 politics but an initiative meant to unite the country,” Raila said.

“It will be misguided and unfortunate for anyone to think they can sabotage the BBI exercise….. I have not said I want to be president in 2022, that is how misguided people are,” the former Prime Minister added.

He said it will be unfortunate if Ruto’s allies change of tune is meant to sabotage the initiative.

Raila met Senators Irungu Kangata (Muranga), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua), Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Ephraim Maina (Nyeri) and James Orengo (Siaya) at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Nairobi.

The Central Kenya BBI rally will start in Meru County on February 15.

In response to Raila, Deputy President William Ruto spoke in Embakasi West on Thursday saying: “Wewe ni nani sasa unatoa ruhusa ya watu kwenda mkutano ya BBI (who are you to give people permission to attend BBI rallies).”