A popular media personality from Tanzania has sent shockwaves across East Africa after revealing he would want his daughter to date a sugar daddy.

Gardner G Habash, who is the ex-husband of singer Lady Jaydee said he would like to see his daughter Malkia Karen date a wealthy man who can fully bankroll her lifestyle.

The Clouds FM presenter made the revelation during an interview with Zamaradi TV. He claimed that his daughter’s age mates can’t afford to take care of her as they are also in the process of building themselves up.

“Mimi ningetamani awe na mtu mkubwa mwenye umri kama wa kwangu, sugar daddy, amtunze, kwasababu watu wa umri wake hawawezi kumuelewa wala hawawezi kumsaidia chochote. Mtu mwenye umri kama wa Karen labda miaka miwili mitatu minne aliyempita mbele ana nini? Yeye mwenyewe anatafuta maisha, alafu unapewa mzigo kama huu, atauweza? Bili umeiona hii kwanza? Juzi kanitia bili kutoka kwa diana pale hadi leo nalia’’ said Habash alias ‘Captain’.

The Jahazi show host further noted that he will not collect his daughter’s dowry when she gets married.

“Hili swala la kwamba ikitoka mtu anataka kumuoa binti yangu Karen, Mwenyezi Mungu abariki hayo ni maneno mema. Unajua nalizungumza kama utani mara nyinyi lakini mimi sitaki mahari, mimi nataka tu watu wapendane na waheshimiane. Basi hiyo ndo mimi naiona mahari nzuri. Mme ampende mwanamke ana Mwanake vile vile na wasapotiane kwa kile wanakifanya. Na wakifanikiwa ndo mahari yangu hiyo. In fact yeye akitaka mahari basi atachukua yeye,” he added.

Malkia Karen is a renowned singer in Tanzania known for hits such as Tabu, Washa, Tutoke, Shada, Tunaendana, and Lawama.