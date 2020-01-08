The widening gap between the rich and the poor was clear for all to see after an image of kids being dropped off at school in a plane was shared on social media.

While a majority of Kenyan parents were feeling the pinch as schools reopened on Monday, parents at the prestigious Pembroke House school in Nakuru were having their children dropped off in a small Cessna plane.

The photo was published on the school’s Facebook page and captioned: “The Pembroke House School, Kenya charter flight arrival yesterday with some of our returning students!”

The preparatory school was founded in 1927 and offers a British curriculum and boarding for children aged 2-13 years.

As of 2020, school fees run into millions, especially for students aged 7 years and above. A joining fee of Ksh 150,000 per child is required but 50% of this fee is refunded after the final term.

Being one of the oldest international schools in Kenya, Pembroke used a 1913 Silver Ghost Rolls Royce as a school bus in the 1950s. By 1933 the school had 67 students, each paying £37(Sh4,920) per term.

The first African pupils were admitted in the 1970s and girls were admitted to the school from 1988.

Pembroke sits on 140 acres of land and boasts a wide range of facilities such as modern classrooms, well-equipped library, school theatre, tennis and squash courts, cricket and rugby pitches, stables, a cross country course, a swimming pool and gymnasium, a running track, and an outdoor arena.

One notable alumnus of Pembroke House is Achola Fiona Ngobi, wife of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo.

Take a peep at the fees structure below as of 2020.

Optional extras as of 2018

Some Twitter reactions:

