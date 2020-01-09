TV talk show host Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke has started the new year on a high as the newest celebrity dad in town.

The ‘Thursday Night Live’ host and his partner, Christine ‘Tenderess’, have welcomed their first child together.

Nairobi Wire understands the baby was delivered on Monday, January 6 at 10:10 pm. This became apparent from Ofweneke’s announcement on Instagram in which he wrote: “A beautiful night in my life”.

In another post, he welcomed baby Elsie Favor Sande to the world with a heartwarming message.

It reads: “Today, Mummy, I wanna find the right words to say about your arrival but well I can’t 😭😭😭😭 How can I thank God for you. After full 9 months you arrived in style winking your eye not knowing am your father. Everybody is excited of your arrival including your elder sisters Faith & Debbie but more is your mum and I…..

“As your father I promise to drop the sky for you, clean the streets for you, lead you, protect you, defend you, feed you, spoil you and more so to bring you up in the ways of God. Welcome to the world Baby Eisley Favor Sande 😘😘😘😘😘😘 N.B ~ I WILL PROTECT YOU FROM ANY BRAYO, MWAS,KEVO, JOHNTES AND BARRY 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Christine also took to the photo-sharing app Wednesday to share the good news. She captioned a photo of the newborn’s tiny hands: “A baby is like the beginning of all things, wonder, hope and a dream of possibilities 🌸🌸🎀.”

This comes barely a month after Christine surprised many with pictures of her baby bump, and three months after Ofweneke introduced his new catch to the public.

The comedian was in a previous relationship with gospel singer Nicah the Queen that ended in September 2016, just three months after he had proposed to her.

During their time together, they were blessed with two daughters.

Congratulations are in order for the comedian and his new partner, Christine.