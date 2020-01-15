Kenyans are set to feel the pinch for the next 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced increased fuel prices.

In the latest review announced Tuesday, Petrol and Diesel prices went up by Sh0.70 and Sh0.54 respectively, while Kerosene increased by Sh1.64 per litre.

In the Capital Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh110.20, Sh102.32 and Sh103.95 respectively.

A litre of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Mombasa will be sold at Sh108.15, Sh100.27 and Sh101.91 respectively.

According to EPRA, the changes in the new reviews “are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 2.21% from US$ 460.83 per cubic metre in November 2019 to US$ 471.01 per cubic metre in December 2019; Diesel increasing by 1.73% from US$ 485.29 per cubic metre to US$ 493.68 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 5.75% from US$ 481.11 per cubic metre to US$ 508.77 per cubic metre”.

The new prices take effect from January 15, 2020 to February 14, 2020.