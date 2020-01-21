The Aga Khan-owned television station NTV has announced new roles for its presenters in a major change in editorial structure.

The editorial management changes which took effect from Monday, 20, 2020, are part of NTV’s efforts to improve the quality of their content.

“In order to achieve the highest possible standards of quality and professionalism, plan our content better, improve the way we work and allow people to work to their strengths, a new structure has been developed and will take effect tomorrow 20th January 2020,” Business Today quotes a statement by NMG.

Seasoned news anchors Dennis Okari, Mark Masai, Smirti Vidyarthi are among presenters who have been handed new roles.

Under the new structure, Dennis Okari is the Special Projects Editor while Daniel Mule will assume the role of Regional Editor.

Mark Masai takes up the role of Editor, Presentation and will be deputized by Jane Ngoiri.

Edmond Nyabola was named Editor in-charge of Planning and Research while Smriti Vidyarthi is Editor for Current Affairs Programmes.

Other changes include:

Watson Karuma – News Editor

Brenda Mulinya – Features Editor

Warothe Kiiru – Sports Editor

Dickens Ooko – Digital Editor

Robert Gichira – Senior Special Projects Producer

Shabaan Ulaya – Editor, Swahili

Julians Amboko – Business Editor