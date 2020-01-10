Seasoned journalist Anjlee Gadhvi has died following a long fight with liver cancer.

The K24 news anchor passed away on Friday, January 10 at Aga Khan University hospital where she was receiving medication.

Anjlee has been battling cancer for the last 7 years, and had shown signs of defeating it. She was first diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but only went public in 2015. This is after treatment drained funds from her family and friends.

Kenyans pulled together and donated over Sh6 million. At some point, the cancer went into remission but soon came back.

In 2018, she opened up about the radiotherapy sessions she was receiving, saying how grueling they were. In August last year, Anjlee went to India for further treatment.

Following her passing, colleagues and Kenyans at large sent their condolences.

Peter Opondo wrote, ”Oh my friend @AnjleeGadhvi You fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning…until now! RIP my friend.”

May she rest in peace.