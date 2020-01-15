King Kaka is back with a new music video exactly one month after he shook up the whole country with ‘Wajinya Nyinyi’.

Dubbed ‘Kesi’, it is the fifth single from King Kaka’s ‘The Servant & The King’ mixtape. The Eastlands rapper has since dropped music videos for ‘Acknowledge’ ft Japesa, ‘Nataka’ ft Odi wa Murang’a, ‘Dear Stranger’ with the sensational Xeniah Manasseh, and ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’.

In ‘Kesi’, King Kaka has tapped the talents of Kelechi Africana who made his mark in the local industry about eight months ago with the Governor Joho-funded track ‘Ring’.

‘Kesi’ was produced by Ihaji, mastered by Lucas Ogopa and directed by Trey Juelz.

Chek it out below. Rating 7/10.