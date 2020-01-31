Finally. After weeks( if not months) of teasing fans on social media, rapper Khaligraph Jones and Bien Aime have released their highly anticipated collab.

Dubbed ‘Yes Bana’, the banger is a presentation of Blu Ink Corp, having been recorded and produced at Khali’s Blu Ink studios by producer Motif.

The song’s visuals, directed by Ricky Becko and Khaligraph Jones, premiered on YouTube Thursday, garnering over 69k views in just 6 hours. The song was also trending on Twitter for the better part of yesterday, with thousands of fans raving about the feel-good anthem.

The only complaint seems to be the musicians’ use of the phrase ‘Yes Bana’ that was popularised by Gengetone rapper Reckless. A section of fans feel Khaligraph and the Sauti Sol band member should have at least included the Ethic group member. I do too.

Otherwise, ‘Yes Bana’ is a banging start to the year 2020 for the “Best Rapper in Nigeria”. Check it out below. Rating 7.5/10.