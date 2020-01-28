I think we can all agree that secular artistes make better gospel music than most of the gospel stars in the industry.

With that said, talented Dancehall star Arrow Bwoy is the latest secular act to showcase his spirituality and personal relationship with God in a song dubbed ‘Mungu Baba’, off his first album, ‘Hatua’.

The hitmaker dropped the video Monday morning, much to the surprise and delight of his fans. ‘Mungu Baba’ was produced by Vicky Pon Dis while the video was directed by Rahim.

Watch ‘Mungu Baba’ below. Rating 7/10.



