Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has vowed to be Deputy President William Ruto’s “general to the end”, days after launching his own party.

Speaking in Kiambu at the funeral service of the late Mama Ruth Wanjiku Iraya on Wednesday, Kiunjuri said he would stand with the DP, whether he joins the Opposition or forms the next government.

“Deputy President, I can assure you that you will have one general to the end. If you end up in opposition we shall be together… if you form the next government we shall be there,” he said.

At the same time, the ex CS who was sacked by Uhuru in a Cabinet reshuffle early this month appeared to accuse the president of preaching water but drinking wine.

“Wacha watu wazungumuze… If Jesus had a conversation with a mad man…who are you not to have a conversation with other Kenyans?… how can you tell us to build bridges and you want to demolish others. You are in the process demolishing one to build the other,” he said, adding: “Ya kupimaniwa hewa tuwache.”

Kiunjuri, however, said though he has no problem with the President, those around him are to blame. He said all Kenyans have a right to speak about the BBI.

“Those who are not against us are for us. Even if I decided to go start my own BBI campaigns in Laikipia it shall still be the same BBI we are talking about,” he said.

Kiunjuri added that President Uhuru should serve his term and leave.

“Jesus was born and ruled and left. Our colonisers were here and left leaving a lot of unaccomplished work. Founding father Jomo Kenyatta pushed what he could and did not finish. Moi took over the work, he did not finish and handed over to Mwai Kibaki who later handed to Uhuru Kenyatta. Let Uhuru serve his term and leave and that is why DP Ruto is preparing to take over the work.

“Let everyone serve their terms and go, and even if you were to serve 20 years you will not finish this work, Moi served for 24 years did he finish, our colonisers were here for over 100 years did they finish,” stated Kiunjuri.